South Carolina temporary WIC benefits extended through September

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temporary benefits for participants in South Carolina's Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program will be extended through September.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday WIC's temporary increase of cash value benefits for fruit and vegetable purchases will now end Sept. 30. The temporary increase has been in effect since Oct. 1, 2021, and was set to expire on March 31.

The increase will continue to be $24 per month for child participants; $43 for pregnant and postpartum participants and $47 for breastfeeding participants. Standard cash value benefits range from $9 to $11 per month.

President Joe Biden signed the funding package earlier this month authorizing the U.S. Department of Agriculture to carry over the temporary increase.

DHEC's director of the WIC program, Barry Kelly, said, "We will continue doing our part in making sure eligible residents have access to healthy food and nutrition resources for their families.”

In South Carolina, over 600 businesses are authorized WIC retailers.