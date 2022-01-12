South Carolina Ag Department announces $3 million in grants to expand meat processing

Agriculture officials said the COVID pandemic exposed weaknesses in the food supply system. In South Carolina, that includes meat processor capacity.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is aiming to grow the state's meat processing industry with a multi-million dollar grant program in an effort to keep livestock dollars in the state.

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture (SCDA) announced on Thursday that the state would offer $3 million in matching grants. The goal, the agency said, is to help processing facilities grow, employ more workers and, in the process, better serve the state's estimated 700 livestock farmers.

SCDA said that many of the state's farmers send animals out-of-state for processing because many stateside facilities can't don't have the capacity.

"South Carolina's meat processors are small in scale," the statement said. "The COVID-19 pandemic exposed existing weaknesses in the food supply system, with larger out-of-state processors temporarily shutting down and local processors experiencing long backlogs at the same time consumers were seeking more local meat."

The state added that processors have mentioned issues with training and retaining employees. Grants that are awarded can be used to expand in multiple ways such as infrastructure and equipment. The money can also be used to tackle shortfalls on the training front.

State Agriculture Commission Hugh Weathers said that the program has the power to "transform our state's agribusiness industry at the local level."

"Even small investments in meat processing can have a huge impact for farmers and consumers," he added.