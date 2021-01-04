UNC's Roy Williams honored by NC Dunkin' Donuts with free treat

x
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — As many basketball fans from across the globe show their appreciation for the retiring head coach of The University of North Carolina's basketball team Roy Williams, one doughnut chain is taking their appreciation to the next level.

Dunkin' Donuts announced they will give out a free Ol' Roy Donut with the purchase of any beverage on April 3. 

Credit: Dunkin' Donuts
Ol' Roy Donut by Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin' Donuts called it "a token of appreciation" to commemorate Williams' accomplishments.

Williams, who coached the game of basketball for 48 seasons, 33 of those seasons as a head coach, announced his retirement on Apr. 1. 

Williams has won three NCCA championships and surpassed UNC legendary coach Dean Smith with 903 career wins. 

Dunkin' said customers can get their free doughnuts at any participating Dunkin' location in North Carolina.

