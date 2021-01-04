UNC's Roy Williams honored by NC Dunkin' Donuts with free treat

On April 3, people can get a free Ol' Roy Donut if they buy any beverage.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — As many basketball fans from across the globe show their appreciation for the retiring head coach of The University of North Carolina's basketball team Roy Williams, one doughnut chain is taking their appreciation to the next level.

Dunkin' Donuts announced they will give out a free Ol' Roy Donut with the purchase of any beverage on April 3.

Dunkin' Donuts called it "a token of appreciation" to commemorate Williams' accomplishments.

Williams, who coached the game of basketball for 48 seasons, 33 of those seasons as a head coach, announced his retirement on Apr. 1.

Williams has won three NCCA championships and surpassed UNC legendary coach Dean Smith with 903 career wins.