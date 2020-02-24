CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Say it ain't so.

Vic the Chili Man announced on Facebook Monday morning that he was retiring from street vending.

Vic the Chili Man has been rated to have the best hot dogs in the Country. The Chili Man is known for his wacky, clever hotdogs that he sells from a cart in uptown.

Full statement from Vic the Chili Man:

In 2007 (or so) I was interviewed for a chapter in a book about "ordinary jobs done extraordinarily". The author asked me what my goal was when opening Chili Man. I told him my goal was that 10 years after I closed Chili Man, people would still be talking about me. Well, friends, the 10 year clock is now ticking. I regret to announce, officially, that I am retiring from street vending (effectively, I guess, when I stopped in October to help take care of Tara after her surgery).

For 16 years I have loved what I have done for a living. Food service is a true calling and passion for me and has fed my need to be creative and in the spotlight. I have made too many friends to count, been the subject of many articles and news stories, and built a successful charitable foundation of the back of my hot dog slinging success. I will miss so much of the work that it takes to be a world class street vendor but at his juncture, the daily abuse of my body has finally caught up with me. My knees scream, my ankles swell and my hip seems to do this awesome thing where it pops out of joint and immobilizes me. I think in time all these ailments will heal to a degree but if I continue to assault them on a daily basis, they will only continue to get worse.

I know this is going to spur some serious emotions in some. I appreciate that my leaving will affect some harder than others but you must know that it is a shared decision between Tara and myself, looking to our future together with my physical health in mind (my mental health is all wacked out and pretty sure there is no going back.). There will be those who try to figure new and exciting ways to keep me on the streets (“attach a chair to the cart!”) or “hire someone to do it for you”. I appreciate all the suggestions but the choice has been made and I will no longer be a business. I am getting out of this side of it.

Chili Man has always been a one man/one cart business. I didn’t want employees, or partners. I wanted to succeed and/or fail on my own terms and when it was time to walk away, I would walk away.

Is the business for sale? I guess so.

Are the recipes for sale? I guess so.

Am I willing to entertain offers to purchase the whole kit and caboodle? Fer shure!

Am I willing to entertain offers to purchase the biz, stay on as the face and be a consultant. Yep!

I don’t think that this is the end of Chili Man. I think it is the first step in the next phase.

But I do know that when your body speaks, you listen. I treasure my time as Vic the Chili Man and the incredible memories and friendships. I’m leaving on top with my head held high knowing that I have had a positive impact on my customers, the Charlotte Culinary scene and my community.

Thanks to all who have supported me. I’m stoked to see what the future brings. I’ll be listening in 2029!

(PS: This has NO effect on SHRED, I will continue to run my foundation like a lunatic making money for families whose kids are born with extraordinary medical needs.)

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC