Wawa is coming to North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hoagie lovers here's some good news for you.

Wawa is expanding into North Carolina.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed new stores will open in the state in the next few years. Wawa is a gas station with a convenience store that's known for it's hot hoagies and sandwiches.

Did you even road trip if you didn’t Wawa? @YooJustoo making all the right moves on and off the court! pic.twitter.com/edfTZoT3yK — Wawa (@Wawa) March 11, 2022

Now as for where and when these stores are opening, the company could not confirm the locations just yet but said it hopes to open up the first store by the end of 2024.

