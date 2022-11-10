Wendy's unveils limited-time Peppermint Frosty for holiday season

Calling it a “merry take on the iconic treat,” the Peppermint Frosty is joining the classic Chocolate Frosty for a limited time this holiday season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new Frosty flavor is coming to Wendy’s this winter.

Wendy’s describes the new frozen treat as the classic thick and creamy Frosty with bursts of fresh peppermint that will put you in the holiday spirit with every bite.

Customers can begin ordering the new frozen treat starting Nov. 15. It will be available throughout the holiday season.

Wendy’s is also bringing back its Frosty Key Tags starting Nov. 21. The key tag will allow customers to get a free Jr. Frosty with a purchase.