What The Fries forced to close food truck less than a month after closing restaurant

The restaurant did not give a reason for the sudden closure and there's no word on how long it will last.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A widely popular restaurant and food truck in Charlotte is currently closed.

What The Fries announced last month that they were closing their store indefinitely. The plan was to keep their food truck running on certain days.

But less than a month after announcing their closure, they announced their food truck would also be closed after they got into an accident.

"We’re all okay," What The Fries wrote on Facebook. "We thank yall for rocking with us over the years. We will be back soon!"

The restaurant did not give a reason for the sudden closure of its brick-and-mortar and there's no word on how long it will last.

ABOUT WHAT THE FRIES

What The Fries, a family-run business in Charlotte, began in 2015 with chefs and owners Jamie Barnes and Greg Williams. Both of the men are founding members of the popular dinner series, Soul Food Sessions.

What The Fries began as a food truck, serving hungry and eager Charlotte residents all over the Queen City.

Customers said the fries are good enough to wait in line for. Back in 2021, when discussing the popularity of his food truck, Barnes said the lines can feel overwhelming but “it’s a good thing.”

In order to accommodate the rising popularity of What The Fries, Barnes and Williams opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant in the middle of a pandemic.

"We were doing neighborhoods with the food truck and started getting very busy," Barnes said. "We were getting too many emails and we had already wanted a restaurant."

The pair said they were never worried about getting customers to come to their permanent building, but rather, making sure they would have enough staffing to adequately handle the demand.

"I guess if anything, we were worried about the staffing and could we keep up with the demand," Barnes said.

Serving up gourmet, scratch-made, fast-casual food is what kept What The Fries in the headlines. Among many local news features, What The Fries is featured in Food & Wine as well as The Cooking Channel.

"It's pretty cool because we have a lot of respect for those guys," Williams said about being featured among some big Charlotte restaurants." They've been out here for a long time, just like us. I think it just goes to show that being on this grind and hustle, where it can get you."

