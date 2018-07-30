GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Have you ever wanted a burger sandwiched between two pizzas? Well, if you head to Greenville, South Carolina -- you can have just that.
LTO Burger Bar in Greenville is offering their patrons a pizza-burger.
It looks like the pizza-burger is a fairly new item, so it's not on their menu yet. But by just looking at the photo it looks like a burger sandwiched between two pepperoni pizzas with waffle fries in the middle.
Would you take a road trip to Greenville to try this out?
