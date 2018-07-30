GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Have you ever wanted a burger sandwiched between two pizzas? Well, if you head to Greenville, South Carolina -- you can have just that.

Who else has seen that burger sandwiched between two pizzas circling the internet? No, weren’t not joking. C’mon out this weekend! @Greenville_SC @bringme @tonyspizzas pic.twitter.com/IjAozG9SAL — LTO Burger Bar (@LTOBurgerBar) July 27, 2018

LTO Burger Bar in Greenville is offering their patrons a pizza-burger.

It looks like the pizza-burger is a fairly new item, so it's not on their menu yet. But by just looking at the photo it looks like a burger sandwiched between two pepperoni pizzas with waffle fries in the middle.

Would you take a road trip to Greenville to try this out?

