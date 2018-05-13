A California-based company is working to make Justin Timberlake's fruit mashup trend the real deal.

Driscoll's posted to their Instagram account that they're working to produce 'Brasberries,' which is a mix of blueberries and raspberries -- of course.

A post shared by Driscoll's (@driscollsberry) on May 8, 2018 at 9:40am PDT

And who do we have to thank for this amazing new fruit mashup? Justin Timberlake himself.

JT has expressed his love for the blueberry-raspberry mix on his social media accounts for a while now.

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Dec 5, 2017 at 12:35pm PST

You can't get Brasberries in the stores... yet. So, for now, you'll just have to create them yourself.

