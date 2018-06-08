CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is full of good restaurants and hot spots, but its frozen treats are the cherry on top of a good day!

So, how exactly can you decide where to go? NBC Charlotte's Hannah Welker took a tour of some of the newest spots in the Queen City to find out. Pelican's Snowballs on South Boulevard, Golden Cow Creamery's new location in SouthPark, and of course, Jeni's Ice Cream in South End.

Pelican's Snowballs

This new location just opened about a month ago, but they have a number of shops all over the area. We had the mocha, unicorn and coconut snowballs. If those aren't to your liking, don't worry, they have over 100 flavors and countless combinations for you to try! If you're feeling brave, you try the "grim reaper." It's extremely sour and only for those who can handle it!

They also have a secret menu. If you ask about it, they'll fill you in on all of the details. They're open seven days a week from noon until 9 p.m., except for Sundays, when they're open 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Click here for a complete menu and list of locations.

Jeni's Ice Cream

South End's newest shop is all the rage. After a soft opening last week, the grand opening is Thursday. Starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, they're giving away free ice cream and swag for the first people in line. Plus, you'll get to meet the famous Jeni!

CHARLOTTE! 🎉 Don't miss the grand opening of Jeni's South End on Thursday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. RSVP and details: https://t.co/1nErjbqKRA pic.twitter.com/IvQZHzJM2v — Jeni's Ice Creams (@jenisicecreams) August 5, 2018

RELATED: Jeni's opens first North Carolina shop in Charlotte's South End

Ben Thompson and Rachel Brown recommend the gooey butter cake, but we had the goat cheese with red cherries (It's good)! Click here for a complete list of flavors at Jeni's.

Golden Cow Creamery

Last and certainly not least, we tried Golden Cow Creamery's newest location in the Morrison Shopping Center in SouthPark. We started with an ice cream sandwich using their delicious and simple strawberry ice cream with fresh-baked cookies from Suarez Bakery in Park Road Shopping Center. It's hard to beat local businesses teaming up to serve the community.

Co-founder Alex Hannah said his favorite flavor isn't your standard ice cream, though. It's the non-dairy vegan-friendly almond joy.

"It's clean, fresh, a perfect summer treat," Hannah said.

And that strawberry we told you about? It uses fresh fruit and only has about six ingredients. As Alex put it, it's exactly how grandma would make it. Ice cream the way the farmers intended. Click here for a complete list of flavors and locations.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC