Blue Bell Ice Cream has announced that its "Peaches & Homemade Vanilla" ice cream is returning to stores to mark the beginning of peach season.

The Texas-based company made the announcement on Twitter Monday morning.

It’s officially peach season! Our Peaches & Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream returns to stores beginning today. Peaches & Homemade Vanilla is a mouth-watering combination of juicy, ripe peaches and our famous Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream. #bluebellicecream #bluebell #icecream pic.twitter.com/4sVIsyrLNs — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) June 11, 2018

Blue Bell describes the ice-cream as a "mouth-watering combination of juicy, ripe peaches, and our famous Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream."

Earlier this month, the company re-released another seasonal flavor, Southern Blackberry Cobbler.

