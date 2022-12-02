You've got a friend in me' | Former high school classmates rally around Charlotte woman injured in hit-and-run

Classmates of a Charlotte woman seriously injured in a hit and run have spent the last few weeks rallying together to help her get back on her feet again.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — It is one thing to be classmates, it is another to be an uplifting friend caring for others during their most vulnerable time.

Classmates of a Charlotte woman seriously injured in a hit and run have spent the last few weeks rallying together to help her get back on her feet again.

"This is our friend," Mario Boone, a classmate told WCNC Charlotte. "Many of us have not seen Patricia since graduation, but it's still a friend. We still came up through the ranks together and know that she's in need, we're just going to answer the call."

Patricia Johnson, a 43-year-old mother of three was injured after a vehicle ran her over last month on East Independence Boulevard in Matthews.

Johnson's friends and former classmates from Hillside High School in Durham are now assisting with her long road of recovery ahead.

"We want the public to know Patricia is not a nameless victim run over like an animal and left to die," Cassandra Ouédraogo said, one of the former classmates spearheading the effort. "She is loved, and she deserved better than to be left for dead on the side of the road."

The crash left her with broken bones all over her body and knocked out several of her teeth. Since then Johnson has undergone multiple surgeries and has a long road of recovery ahead of her.

"For goodness sakes, people if you hit somebody stop, the consequences are probably far less if you just stop," Boone said. "You can save somebody's life. Just go over, see if they need help, and call 911. But by all means, don't leave a person"

Matthews police charged 29-year-old JaPaul Mobley with felony hit and run.

Anyone interested in donating should click here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.



