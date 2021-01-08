Celebrating national friendship day

Body language expert, Blanca Cobb shares how you can celebrate national friendship day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ever since we all were children, friendships have been a big part of our lives. From preschool to high school and beyond, we’ve formed friendships. Our parents have encouraged us to make friends at school, sports, extracurricular activities, wherever we went. Today happens to be National Friendship Day.

Isn’t there a saying that friends make life richer, easier, happier? Life can be full of happiness and sadness. Having someone to share both the good and the bad makes life easier. You tend not to be as stressed when you have friends. Good, healthy, solid friendships can help you feel less lonely and provide support during trying times, boosting your emotional health.

There are different types of friendships and not all friendships are created equal, and that’s ok. There are best friends to casual friends. Some people you feel closer to, who understand you better, who you have more fun with. Friendships don’t have to be best friendships for them to be good friendships.

An underrated benefit of friendship is perspective. Friends can give you an objective or fresh perspective about a situation that you’re dealing with. A friend is more than just listening to you. And their insights can help you see a situation differently and help you think through the best way to handle the situation.

