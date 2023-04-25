5 steps for garden success

Before you plant your garden, these five tips will help ensure you have a successful spring growing season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spring gardening season is upon us, but before you plant anything you've got to prepare.

If you're new to gardening, don't worry. AARP put together a gardening to-do list that can help anyone from a total newbie to seasoned green thumbs make sure their plants actually grow.

Here are five steps for garden success according to AARP:

1. Research

Learn your garden site and its benefits and limitations. Make sure you know how many hours of sunlight your plot gets, the particular planting climate and your water source.

2. Plan

After you’ve done your research, AARP recommends selecting plants based on what you learned. Be practical about the plants you pick. Selecting a specific type of veggie that needs five hours of direct sunlight a day when your plot only provides four hours a day doesn’t set you up for gardening success.

3. Give your tools some TLC

Chances are your gardening tools are covered in caked-on dirt from last season. Give them a good rinse and sharpen hoes, spades, shovels and pruners.

4. Prune

Once your pruners are clean and sharp, use them to manicure trees and shrubs while cutting off any broken, dead or diseased branches.

5. Weed

It’s not the most fun part of gardening, but it’s a necessary step in garden success. Get rid of all weeds beforehand so they don’t compete with what you’re planting.

Good luck and happy gardening!

