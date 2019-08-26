HAMPTON, Va. — Renowned NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson is celebrating 101 years of life!

The icon's birthday is August 26. Johnson is well known for her three decades worth of work at NASA. She calculated the orbital equations for the trajectories of the Friendship 7 missions in 1961 and 1962 and several Apollo missions by hand.

She's known as the "human computer" whose work was depicted in the 2016 Oscar-nominated film, Hidden Figures.

After being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015, NASA honored her two years later by naming one of their facilities in Hampton after her -- the Katherine Johnson Computational Research Facility.

RELATED: George Mason University renames largest building on campus after former NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson

RELATED: NASA facility renamed to honor Katherine Johnson

RELATED: Katherine Johnson to be part of Barbie 'Inspiring Women' series

RELATED: Retired NASA mathematician honored in Hampton