GREENSBORO, N.C. — At 100 years old, Margaret Rheingrover has seen a lot in life, but a special surprise got her smiling like a kid today! Hospice Greensboro says Margaret is pro-golfer Jordan Spieth's biggest fan, so imagine her excitement when she got a gift from her favorite golfer.

Spieth autographed a Wyndham Championship hat just for Margaret. The look on her face was priceless as she opened the bag to reveal her present.

Hospice Greensboro tweeted pictures of Margaret sporting her new hat and a big smile. They said Margaret's care-taking team and the people at the Wyndham Championship helped make the surprise happen.

