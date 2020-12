Fellow veterans, law enforcement, friends and family all showed 'Pop Pop' love by driving by and honking for his birthday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Major Wooten, also known as 'Pop Pop' looked out of his granddaughter's window as a parade of cars drove by and honked in celebration of his birthday.

Veterans, members of law enforcement, and other family and friends honored the man who earlier in 2020 was named a Jack's Restaurant Granfluencer.