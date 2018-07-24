Happy Birthday, Lucas!

The 2018 Gerber Spokesbaby just celebrated his 2nd birthday!

In 2016, Lucas was born to Cortney and Jason Warren, at which point the couple discovered that their newborn son had Down syndrome. They didn’t know what to expect. But now, in 2018, at age two, Lucas has become the first child with Down syndrome to be named a Gerber baby, chosen from 140,000 to represent the brand as its iconic “poster baby.”

Lucas Is 2! Inside the Farm-Themed Birthday Bash for Gerber's Adorable 2018 Spokesbaby

