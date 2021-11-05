Humane Society of Charlotte reaches goal of 3,000 adoptions in 2021

The humane society announced on Tuesday that it has since surpassed its annual goal of finding homes for 3,000 animals in 2021.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 3,000 animals have found their forever homes thanks to the Humane Society of Charlotte!

The humane society announced on Tuesday that it has since surpassed its annual goal of finding homes for 3,000 animals in 2021.

This goal was completed on Nov. 16, 2021, with the adoption of Ralph (pictured below.)

Though their annual goal has been met, HSC said it continues to focus on finding homes for all of the animals in their care throughout the holidays.

﻿Comparatively, HSC re-homed 2,999 animals in 2020.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts