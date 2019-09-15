TOLEDO, Ohio — If you happened to grab some breakfast at the Chick-fil-A at Sylvania and Talmadge Saturday morning, you probably met Mark Silcox.

Mark is just 5 years old, and all he wants to do when he grows up is work for Chick-fil-A. So, the manager invited him out to give his dream job a try.

After his parents posted on Facebook about their son's fandom, Mark got the chance to make some drinks, take orders at the drive-thru and even work the cash register.

One day, Mark said he wants to own a Chick-fil-A.

"Because I want to help people and because I want to get rich," he said.

Chick-fil-A Community Engagement Manager, Nicole Jaeger, said Mark was an exemplary employee.

"He's been all smiles. He definitely has our core for our characteristics down already and is super enthusiastic and not afraid to go talk to all of our guests," she said.

Mark kept up his positivity all day, even when he had to sweep the sidewalk.

Mark's parents said they come down to Toledo from the Detroit area at least twice a month to get Chick-fil-A, and of course, for every one of Mark's birthdays.

