This six-year-old needs your help stuffing stocking for kids at Levine Children’s hospital this Christmas

Evangeline needs less than $5,000 to make her stocking drive goal for 2021. The fundraiser was born after Eva spent time at Levine Children's hospital herself.

WAXHAW, N.C. — Evangeline Dusenberry is known for keeping her hands busy.

Before the start of the pandemic, the six-year-old collected toys and goods for kids at Levine Children’s Hospital to stuff in holiday stockings for Christmas.

Dad Keith Dusenberry said she was inspired to start Evangeline’s Stocking Drive after spending time at Charlotte hospital herself.

“She’s six years old and she loves to dance," Keith Dusenberry said.

In 2019, Eva was admitted to Levine Children’s hospital after a severe illness caused her kidneys to fail forcing her dance moves to come to a halt.

To lift her spirits during her stay in the ICU family, friends and community members dropped off crafts and activities.

Now out of the hospital, Eva is paying it forward.

“We could see the immediate results when we give a stocking," Keith Dusenberry said.

In 2020 Eva ended up donating over 700 stockings to four hospitals from her initial goal of 200.

This year she is hoping to go bigger.

Thank you to the Girl Scout Troop 1183 and Cub Scouts from the Tiger Den, Pack 99 for truly demonstrating what we mean... Posted by Evangeline's Stocking Drive on Monday, December 6, 2021

Eva wants to put together stockings for kids and raise donations to ship individual items to hospitals wanting to assemble items separately due to COVID-19.

“Right now we’re at $5,800 that we’ll have to send items to Levine this year we really want to try to get to ten thousand to cover the whole spectrum of items that we need," Christina Dusenberry said.

Eva wants to stuff stockings with arts, crafts and puzzles for kids and raise money to purchase toiletries, slippers and gift cards for parents at the hospital too.

“The whole idea is that when they are in the hospital they are probably going through a lot of testing there’s a lot of downtime, so how do we make sure if they are stuck in their beds that they can still have joy and something to do," Christina Dusenberry said.

