CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Inside Waddell Language Academy, students hustle through the halls.

School can be hectic, especially as the end of the semester draws near, but the real craziness resides in Justin Parmenter’s language arts class.

Parmenter's unorthodox style makes learning fun for his 150 seventh grade students, but on October 29, the mood was anything but light.

A shooting at Butler High School claimed the life of 16-year-old Bobby McKeithen. The school shooting epidemic had finally found its way to Charlotte.

"It made it a lot more personal because it was right here in Mecklenburg County," said Parmenter.

The shooting had an effect on his students.

"We feel helpless and hopeless about being able to change things like that sometimes but maybe we're not, maybe there are some things that we can do," said Parmenter, who was inspired to do something in the wake of McKeithen's death.

A new idea came to life which turned the pre-teens and teenagers in Parmenter's class into "undercover agents of kindness".

"It's a project where we have to do something nice for someone we don't know," said student Walker Wilson.

The assignment itself sounds simple: Students draw a name out of a bowl and do an act of kindness. But it's easier said than done.

"Very awkward," Daelyn Brown remembered when she first heard the assignment. "When you don't know someone, and you have to start up a conversation, you don't know what to talk about."

The assignment required an act of kindness and then three to four sentences of what the student learned. Kids wrote notes, bought candy, and baked treats.

"I mean everyone likes brownies," said one student.

As Parmenter sat down to read what his students wrote about the experience, he was surprised by the amount of friendships it forged and the pride that the students in themselves after doing good.

"The overall feedback is that they really felt good doing something nice for someone else," said Parmenter.

The "undercover agents" are making the world a better place while preparing to deliver their second round of kindness before the Christmas holiday.

"They have to start somewhere and they don't have to start with something big; they can start with something small."

