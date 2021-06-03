Coaster enthusiast Clint Novak will ride the Wild Cat at Adventure Park USA to raise money for Give Kids the World Village.

MONROVIA, Md. — A Virginia man is using his love of roller coasters to make a difference in the lives of critically ill children.

Clint Novak is described as a 22-year roller coaster enthusiast. He is the general manager of Fun Land in Fredericksburg, and the co-host of a roller coaster podcast called "Ride With Us."

On Thursday he's riding the Wild Cat coaster at Adventure Park USA as part of a charity fundraiser. From 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on June 3, Novak will complete one circuit of the Wild Cat for every $25 raised via an online Facebook fundraiser.

All money raised by the fundraiser will go toward Give Kids the World Village. It's an 89-acre, nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides critically ill children and their families with magical weeklong wish vacations at no cost.

“There is nothing more thrilling than helping to change lives through this remarkable charity,” Novak said in a press release.

Novak’s goal is to complete 100 circuits during the eight-hour continuous ride, raising $2,500 for Give Kids The World. He's live streaming the whole thing on his Facebook page here.

The eight-hour ride is part of a larger fundraising effort happening across the country for Give Kids The World called Coasting for Kids.