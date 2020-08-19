"Lemonade boss" | 8-year-old entrepreneur gets boost from Lowe's

The 8-year-old from north Charlotte started a lemonade stand at the beginning of the pandemic and it’s grown into a booming family business, and Lowe’s took note.

One of Charlotte’s youngest entrepreneurs is getting a big boost from one of our area’s biggest businesses.

As CEO's go, 8-year-old Jurnee Beard may be one of the cutest

We asked: “what does it say on your shirt? She answered: “Lemonade boss."

Back in March, this boss was bummed, she missed seeing her friends.

“I decided to start a lemonade stand because I like making people happy by giving them lemonade,” she told us.

She and her mom perfected the recipe, getting some ideas from YouTube videos and then doing a whole lot of trial and error and taste testing.

Jurnee boils it down, “I put a pot on the stove and I turn it on medium, pour some water and sugar.”

And the entire family helps with the actual squeezing of the lemons.

“Mommy is juicing, daddy grandparents friends," mom Patrice explained.

And the entire neighborhood comes out every time the third-grader sets up shop. They even take advance orders now.

“How does that feel to run your own business at 8 years old? it feels amazing," Jurnee said.

“It’s been an incredible experience watching her learn different parts of the business,” mom said.

Mom said she’s frugal, so she deposits her earnings each week, including the $800 paycheck she just got from another business in town.

Lowe’s heard about this young entrepreneur and came up with a sweet deal, they bought 226 pints in honor of national lemonade day.

“It was the best feeling in the world to know a large corporation like Lowe’s would be concerned about my 8-year-old Jurnee. “It was just an incredible feeling," mom said.