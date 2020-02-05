WILMINGTON, N.C. — A North Carolina man is turned 80-years-old and he's celebrating in a very special way. A birthday milestone marked with gifts to help others.

Paul Butler of Wilmington turned 80-years-old Friday. For his birthday he decided to do something different this year. Butler wanted to give 80 dollars to 80 of his friends.

He is encouraging them to spend the money to help those struggling with COVID-19, whether that's helping a healthcare worker or a struggling restaurant.

His friends already telling him how they spent the money.

"I have had two people reach out to me that knows somebody that has tested positive and the families are out of work and could use the money and I was happy to do that, you know I'm 80-years-old I've never seen anything like this."

