Baby boom!

There must be something in the water over at the Davie Fire Station in Davie, Florida because nine of their firefighters had babies -- all within 10 months of each other!

Baby Boom! 9 babies were welcomed to our fire family over the last 10 months! We had the opportunity to get the all of the firefighters (mother or father) together with their infants for a quick photo shoot. pic.twitter.com/VNnEJB18nC — Davie Fire Rescue (@DavieFireRescue) June 8, 2018

"9 babies were welcomed to our fire family over the last 10 months! We had the opportunity to get the all of the firefighters (mother or father) together with their infants for a quick photo shoot," the fire station tweeted out.

Congrats mom, dad and baby!

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC