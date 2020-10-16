Charlotte family in need of wheelchair van for daughter with a disability

The Perry family's car struggles makes it hard to get their daughter to doctor's appointments, school and the park.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Auria Perry is 13-years-old but at the age of two, she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

“And while she was in the NICU they did an ultrasound on her and found out she had PVL," Auria's mother, Wanda Perry said.

Born at 28 weeks, a part of Auria’s brain didn’t fully develop. She can't stand or walk but is able to use her right arm to a degree. Her condition has forced her to live without movement in her right arm.

“They told us at that time she may or may not have difficulties with her physical abilities," Perry said.

Despite her physical disabilities, Auria can communicate well and has a smile that lights up a room. In school, the 8th grader is doing 10th grade Algebra.

Mom Wanda said not having a reliable vehicle to support her daughter has been a heavy weight on the family's shoulders. It has limited Auria's ability to go outside, to the park, doctors visits and school. The Covid-19 pandemic has only made things worse and more isolating for Auria.

The Perry family has a 2005 wheelchair van with over 160,000 miles. It has transmission problems and issues with the ramp door.

“It’s pretty much on its last legs the transmission is going the door it opens up while we’re driving," Perry said.

Thanks to the Fort Mill non-profit, All Things Possible, help is on the way.

“We focus on those that cant walk that need wheelchair vans in order to be transported to their medical and therapy appointments and school," Executive Director, Lisa Sexton said.

The non-profit is planning to gift the Perry’s with a wheelchair van specially made to make sure Auria can get to and from places safely. However, the organization needs a little help from the community to make the family's dream come true.

“I just would feel better knowing that I will be able to go places," Perry said. “To a friend’s house or to the store.”

“Many of the children we work with were born with a missing chromosome or having too many or very premature," Sexton said. “Being able to change people’s life in a dramatic way that ensures their safety and mobility is quite a gift and we give glory to God for that.”

To help expedite the process of the Perry family getting a brand new wheelchair van for Auria, the community can make donations to All Things Possible.