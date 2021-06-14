Charlotte woman's struggle to find clothes in her size inspired her to open her own business

Summer Lucille owns Juicy Body Goddess in Charlotte. Her own struggles finding clothes in her size inspired her to open this business.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — “I want you to walk out with your head up high with confidence," Juicy Bodygoddess Owner Summer Lucille said.

Confident is exactly how to describe Juicy Body Goddess.

“I’m a fat girl and I’m making clothes for fat girls," Lucille said.

It’s one of the first plus-size stores in the Carolinas carrying sizes XL to 6X.

"Going to one of the big chains stores we only have a little corner so I wanted to open up the gates to women all over the world whoa re plus size," Lucille said.

“I carry items where you can be conservative if you’re going to church, if you just want to be professional business casual all the way up to you want to go out with the girls and go out on the night," she went on to say.

Confidence is something Summer had to also grow within herself.

When she initially launched her business in 2011, she only catered to sizes small to large.

"I couldn't fit any of it," Lucille said. “And I was always on a diet, always trying to lose weight.”

When she rebranded to fit who she was is when her business was really born.

“This is who I am I’m going to be chubby all my life I need to except it I need to love it and I just embraced it ever since and I said I just want to do plus size," Lucille said.

Fast forward to today her self-awareness is not only empowering other women just like her, it has also transpired into millions of views on TikTok.

“Plus-size women we can have our stomachs out, we can have our fupa out, we can have all that out just like everybody else," Lucille said.

Her message to women?

“Let’s work to encourage each other, let's love on each other, and I wouldn’t change one thing. I wouldn’t change one thing in my journey," Lucille said.

