After two brain surgeries, Valentine's Day is extra special for Charlotte area couple

A recently engaged couple is happy to put last year behind them after multiple medical scares.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A Cornelius couple told WCNC Charlotte that Valentine's Day serves as a special reminder that love conquers everything after they overcame a challenging year.

The college sweetheart couple of Brandon Kwiatek and McKinnon Galloway started dating a week before Valentine's Day, eight years ago, and said they're happy to see the last year behind them.

"I had two brain tumors. And they were on my hearing nerve, facial nerves, and balance nerves," said Galloway.

Galloway was actually 16 years old when she was diagnosed with NF2, a rare genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow along the central nervous system.

The last 10 months were especially challenging, as she had two brain surgeries and full facial paralysis. She also went deaf.

"It's been a lot of medical stuff over the years but we try to live, you know, in between those moments and have a good time," said Galloway.

Kwiatek said they started as friends.

"The more I got to know her, the more I just realized what a beautiful like soul she is," said Kwiatek. "We laugh a lot."

These days, technology helps as Galloway keeps her phone close for voice dictation when others try to communicate with her.

The two shared messages of love and hope for the holiday of love.

"There are really awesome love stories out there. I'm so happy that I found my person," said Galloway.

"I think life throws different challenges your way. You never know what's gonna happen, what the next day has in store for you," said Kwiatek. "But just having the right people in your life, with the right mindset, and staying positive and pushing forward, the sky's the limit."