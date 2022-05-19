After using only his bike, Austin Navy sailor is gifted a free refurbished car

U.S. Navy sailor Anthony Reyes has no family in Central Texas and has had to rely on his bike to get places.

AUSTIN, Texas — As part of May Military Appreciation Month, Allstate donated a car to Caliber Collision which then refurbished it and gifted it to Austin Navy sailor Anthony Reyes.

The program is part of the NABC Recycled Rides initiative in which technicians volunteer their time to repair cars that are then donated to individuals in need of reliable transportation.

According to an advisory, Reyes is new to the Austin area and is stationed at the Naval Reserve Center. He uses his bicycle to get to and from work and to complete other tasks, like going to the grocery store.

Officials with Caliber Collision say the company has spent the last 12 years working with its industry partners to donate over 500 vehicles to individuals in need of reliable transportation, most of which were to military service members, veterans and their families.

