CHARLOTTE, NC -- A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer is getting recognized on Facebook for going above and beyond the call of duty.

According to police, a 75-year-old man had his wallet stolen, which contained his ID, bus pass, and his debit card. The man had no family or means of transportation.

CMPD said Officer Andrew Spottswood took down the initial report, but he didn't stop there.

Spottswood took the man to the DMV to get a replacement ID. When the clerk asked the man for $13 for the replacement, Officer Spottswood took out his wallet to pay. In the end, the clerk waived the fee.

Following the trip to the DMV, Officer Spottswood took the man to the bank to get a replacement bank card so he could access his money, and to the CATS station so he could get a replacement bus pass.

He even took him to get some food because he was exhausted and hungry.

Police said Officer Spottswood didn't tell anyone about his kind gesture. CMPD only found out because the man called later and spoke to a supervisor.

Officer Spottswood was recognized this week with a CMPD Acts of Excellence award.

