CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools took to their Facebook page to thank an anonymous woman who graciously paid for a Charlotte High School teacher's entire school supplies list.

According to the school district, an English teacher at Independence High School said the woman, who wanted to stay anonymous, paid her for school supplies while waiting in the check out line.

The bill totaled $75.

According to the English teacher, the woman was just 'paying it forward.'

Thank you!

© 2018 WCNC