Superheroes put smiles on the faces of patients at Levine Children's Hospital

The little superheroes got a "super" awesome visit on Thursday. JOFFIE Contracting Services window washers stopped by the Charlotte hospital.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A hospital visit is never fun. It can turn a smile upside down for children, especially if the stay is extended due to an illness.

On Thursday, the patients at Levine Children's Hospital were blown away by a few surprising faces: superheroes. Not just any superheroes but Iron Man, Captain America, Superwoman, and The Flash. The children watched as superheroes washed away the dirt from their windows.

JOFFIE Contracting Services put forth effort each year to make the patients feel super awesome. Although their undergoing treatment, excitement fills the room. It's a feeling that will leave a lasting impression as the days go on.

The washers don't completely trade their day job to become a superhero, but they definitely know how to clean up nice.

Those at Levine Children's Hospital said they are truly grateful, saying the washers are "always washing away the dirt, but leaving the smiles."

