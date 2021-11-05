Atrium Health Union to donate thousands of bikes to children in need

For the tenth consecutive year, the hospital will line up hundreds of bikes to donate to the Union County Christmas Bureau.

MONROE, N.C. — Atrium Health Union will once again help Christmas and holiday wishes come true for underprivileged kids in Union County.

For the tenth consecutive year, the hospital will line up hundreds of bikes to donate to the Union County Christmas Bureau. Teams have been collecting bikes and monetary donations for more than a month to help children who may otherwise receive no gifts this Christmas season.

“For many people, the memory of their first bike is a lasting and meaningful one,” Denise White, vice president, facility executive and chief nurse executive at Atrium Health Union, said. “It’s a feeling our teammates relate to and a program they feel connected to. We want as many children as possible to share in that feeling – that joy – each and every year.”

