Bald eagle spotted going through TSA at Charlotte airport

TSA said Clark is trained to spread his wings and even showed off a bit during screening.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's now more information about a bald eagle that was spotted through TSA earlier this week.

According to the TSA, Clark the Eagle, with the World Bird Sanctuary, decided to give his "wings a break and fly commercial."

TSA said Southwest Airline notified them about his arrival, which allowed them to screen him and his handler. Officials said Clark is trained to spread his wings and even showed off a bit during screening.

The video of Clark and his handler quickly went viral on social media and people had jokes:

Did he buy the eagle his own seat?

Cant hear you over all the freedom.

Does he automatically have TSA precheck? 😂

Emotional support eagle

TSA officials said Clark was in a cage before and after he went through security.

