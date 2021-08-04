Baseball program serving disadvantaged youth ready for opening day this weekend

Metro Red is a local non-profit serving disadvantaged youth by helping kids and teenagers develop baseball, life, and academic skills.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a year into the pandemic, a "regular" baseball season returns for the Carolinas Metro Reds.

They're a local non-profit serving disadvantaged youth by helping kids and teenagers develop baseball, life, and academic skills.

"Whenever I first started, it was nervous for me," Zaria Harris said. "I didn't know anybody but now I know some people."

They hit, they run and they throw and they catch, for the most part.

"I'm practicing catching balls and I'm happy about it," Caden Evans said.

At dream fields on Tuckaseegee Road, baseball is more than a game.

It has a purpose.

"I'm not here to make major league baseball players, I’m here to make major league citizens," Coach Morris Madden said.

Former MLB player, coach Morris Madden created the nonprofit in 2008.

Not only do they play ball, but they also offer tutoring and mentorship.

"We have to try and get more African American kids involved in baseball but the big thing for us is to make sure they're going to want to have an aspiration to do something after high school," Madden said.

The program has over 120 kids ranging from ages 4 years old all the way to 18.

Parents like Kathleen Holmes say the score doesn't matter, it all boils down to baseball creating a bond.

"Just the fact that they can be out here with other kids their age maybe come from different backgrounds I think is super important," Holmes said.