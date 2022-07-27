A nonprofit known for feeding the homeless had its trailer stolen. Now, one has been donated to replace it

After the previous trailer was stolen, the Charlotte nonprofit got some good news.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Block Love Charlotte, a Charlotte-based nonprofit with a focus on feeding the homeless population, had a trailer donated to it this month.

Earlier in the month, the nonprofit's original trailer was stolen.

The trailer had been integral to traveling outside of Charlotte to serve other homeless populations.

In a post on Block Love Charlotte's Instagram, they wrote "Thank you again to Attorney Burton Shuford for donating a trailer to Block Love Charlotte. You never know who has your blessing in their hands and you never know who’s blessing you hold in your hands."

The trailer will be used to go to Houston in September.

If you're interested in contributing to help equip the donated trailer, donate to the nonprofit's GoFundMe.

