'A really special kid' | After Buddy's death, Mooresville brothers honor his legacy

Harris said Buddy was born pre-mature, but even from birth, Harris said his nephew continued to defy the odds.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Harris Brothers opened their seafood market, Harris Brother's Seafood, back in June 2021 at the Mooresville Farmer's Market.

Aviston Harris, the youngest of the three brothers, said the idea to open a seafood market was an idea the brothers have had for about ten years. During the pandemic, at a time when a lot of restaurants were forced to shut down, the three started their business adventure.

"It was just the time to do it, you know, we stay with our faith and we prayed about it," Harris said.

Harris said they were dedicated to their craft and were selling at the farmer's market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. As their customer base grew, the brothers knew it was time to open a brick and mortar.

"So it did take quite a while," Harris recalled. "But we were able to secure this location and outfit it how we wanted it to be."

When the trio first opened their location on Commons Drive, they were known as Harris Brother's Seafood.

"It's a real family affair," Harris said about his seafood market. "My mom is involved, my sister-in-law, and they're kind of the face of the store."

This past summer, Harris' nephew Buddy passed away. The family, wanting to do something to honor him, re-named the store "Buddy's Seafood Market."

"He was a really special kid," Harris said about his nephew. "The odds were against him from birth."

"He lived a really good happy life," Harris recalled. "There were things that the doctor said he would never do and Buddy found a way to do them."

Harris said Buddy had that personality that made everyone fall in love with him.

"He was that kind of kid you just wanted to see, he made you smile," Harris said. "To keep his legacy alive, we will never forget him."

Unfortunately, Harris said just three weeks following Buddy's death, their father passed away unexpectedly. Through tears, Harris said he knows his father is watching over them.

"I know he's proud," Harris said. "He was just so happy to have us come together."

Harris said it was his father who really instilled in them a love for fishing.

"He loved to go fishing so we have a picture in here of him catching the bass," Harris said smiling.

When asked why he thinks their store is doing so well in Mooresville, Harris credited his family and faith.

"We're a people of faith," Harris said."We trust Him and what God has told us."

Harris said it was important for them to keep their fish fresh and local.

"We supply our seafood from North Carolina fisheries and we often go down to the coast sometime time to pick our own seafood," Harris said. "So you can trust that it's from here."

Those who live in the area can visit Buddy's Seafood Market and purchase their fish directly in-store. They also offer online ordering and delivery.

