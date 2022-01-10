This is the second time the event appeared in Chapin, SC after nearly being canceled due to Hurricane Ian.

CHAPIN, S.C. — Friday's rough weather didn't stop a dog-on good time out in Chapin on Saturday.

The Modern Companion, a dog storefront in Chapin, started the FIDO Festival back in 2021 to bring dog lovers in the Midlands together.

"We are dog people you can tell the different energy here. Noticing their behaviors and making sure they're not just approaching dogs and making sure. It's really a time for them to have play dates with each other," Maddie St. Gelais, the store owner, said.

The event provided various activities for furry friends and, not-so-furry humans. There were more than 30 food trucks, businesses, and organizations for people to enjoy. But the best part was sharing the stories of friendship between pups and people.

Sadie is a small three-legged dog that has been with Michelle Jeffcoat, her best friend, through three surgeries.

“Two broken legs. The owners weren’t able to do what they needed to do for her and so I offered to take her," Jeffcoat said. "She’s a tripod, bipod. She walks on her back legs and she can do anything any other dog can do.”

Other dogs are on a journey to a purpose - like Ollie.

“He is being trained as a therapy dog, which is a little different than a service dog. In order to provide love," Lisa Harris said.

And some dogs are solid as a rock - like Rock.

“Rock and I have been together for I think two years now," Sallie Vaughan said. "He was rescued and he’s seven now. I got him when he was 5."