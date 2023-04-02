Charlotte boutique gifts another prom dress, this time to girl whose mom passed away

The original post detailing the event has since garnered over three million views on TikTok.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Juicy Body Goddess is continuing to make dreams come true with its beautiful dresses in a new viral video.

A teen went to the Charlotte boutique last month to pick out a prom dress, but little did she know, she would end up leaving with the dress free of charge.

During the girl's visit, Summer Lucille, the boutique's owner, noticed she seemed sad. After talking to her, the girl told Lucille that her mom passed away in December.

"I cried through this whole consultation," Lucille said in the viral TikTok post detailing the event. "She was so sad. She had to go dress shopping without her mom [it] crushed me."

The girl and another family member told Lucille they would be back Friday to pick up the dress. However, Lucille was able to chase them down in the mall and gift the girl the dress!

"You ain't gotta come back next Friday; here's your dress," Lucille told them. The original post has since garnered over three million views on TikTok.

You may remember another viral moment when another teen was gifted a $700 dress from Juicy Body Goddess last month.

Juicy Body Goddess is one of the first plus-size stores in the Carolinas that carries sizes XL to 6X. Lucille said her store gives plus-size women their confidence back.