CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Charlotte couple is trying to find a way to repay a woman for the priceless gift of a kidney donation.

Heather Johnson donated one of her kidneys to Phyllis Pinto, a complete stranger, last month.

“How do we ever repay someone who has given us a miracle gift like this,” Phyllis Pinto’s husband Luis said.

It’s a question Luis and Phyllis have been asking themselves for a little more than a month. Ever since Johnson gave Phyllis the life-saving gift of a kidney.

“I didn’t even think it was that big of a deal,” Johnson said.

Johnson contacted Luis after seeing a viral Facebook post with a plea for help on the back of his car.

“I see stuff like that all of the time, and that one really touched me,” Johnson said.

The relationship between Johnson and the Pinto’s started with a simple message. Now they share a bond that will last a lifetime.

“I told her at the hospital, ‘from this day forward you are my sister, and we’re going to treat you just like family’,” Luis said.

True to his word, Luis and Phyllis decided they wanted to take Johnson and her three kids to Disney World this October.

“They said they’ve always wanted to go. Immediately my wife and I said, ‘that’s what we need to do. We need to take these kids to Disney World’,” Luis said.

Luis says he will do whatever he can to pay for everything, but he hopes he can raise some money to help with the cost of tickets. He says it’s the least he can do.

“When you look at the bigger picture of what she did for us, gave my wife a second chance at life – I can’t ever put a price on that,” Luis said.

You can visit their gofundme page, if you want to help the Pinto’s pay for their trip to Disney World.

Here is the link to the page: https://www.gofundme.com/disney-world-tripflorida

Sign up for NBC Charlotte's Five Things to Know newsletter and get it in your inbox every morning!

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC