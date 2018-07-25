Charlotte Fire Station builds bench for neighbors waiting for bus outside of their station

CHARLOTTE, NC. -- The Charlotte Fire Station is once again spreading joy in their own neighborhood.

The fire station took to Facebook to post some photos of their crew, station 13-A, building a bench for neighbors who wait outside their station for the bus.

Captain Jackie Gilmore with the Charlotte Fire Department told NBC Charlotte station 13-A is a crew of hazmat employees and said the men are problem solvers and good with their hands.

"They drew up a plan, dug holes, poured the cement and built the bench," Gilmore said.

"They used their own money to build and install a bench for their neighbors. That's a fine looking bench," Charlotte Fire wrote on Facebook.

Captain Gilmore said this bench isn't just a wood bench.

"They handcrafted it, polished it and just spent a lot their own free time working on it [the bench]," Gilmore said.

Just last month, Charlotte Fire station 18 went viral for filling up a kiddie pool for a neighborhood party.

"This is what firefighters do," Gilmore said. "They also give back to the community and this was station 13 A's way of doing that."

Thanks, Charlotte Fire for always taking care of the neighborhood!

