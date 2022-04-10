'I pulled her to the side and took shelter behind the van' | Firefighter details heroic acts during shooting

Charlotte firefighter remembers stepping in during active shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte firefighter Michael Cunningham received the Medal of Valor in a Wednesday ceremony held ten days after he protected people during an active shooting.

On Oct. 4, Cunningham was at the grocery store in Berewick Town Center Drive, located in Charlotte's Steel Creek neighborhood, picking up food for Charlotte Fire Department Station 41, which is located at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

He remembers walking out of the store and seeing cars crash into each other in the parking lot.

"Right after that, we heard gunshots where a gentleman ran by and said, 'Hey, they're shooting,'" Cunningham recalled Wednesday. "In that moment, it was a young lady standing next to me. I pulled her to the side and took shelter behind the van."

He called 911 and told others to get back. He said witnesses told him someone had been shot.

"At that point, I went over to that gentleman, put pressure on his wound, because indeed, he had been shot. [I] put pressure on his wound until Medic got there."

At the same time, his fellow firefighters were listening to the incident on their radios as it was unfolding.

"They heard it on the scanner definitely wondering what was going on," Cunningham said. "I got multiple phone calls, everybody checking on me and whatnot. But it was over quicker than they could get to me."

Being raised in the church with his mom as a pastor, Cunningham said always taught him to take care of his fellow man and look out for others. He said his family was relieved to hear he was safe and excited he's recognized as a hero as well.

"We're trained as firemen to assess the situation and make a split-second decision. That's what I did. I remembered my training," Cunningham told WCNC's Jane Monreal. "I thought about what different outcomes may come from whatever I did, and I chose what I thought would be best for that situation."