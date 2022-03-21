Charlotte food pantry giving back to the community

WCNC Charlotte anchor Sarah French visited the group of volunteers to see what they do to make a difference in the community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Every week, a group of volunteers serves the community by sorting and packing meals for anyone in need

"This food pantry is for everybody," Brenda Oxner, a volunteer since 2012, said.

Sherry Ashford is another volunteer and the food pantry coordinator.

"Missions Place is a branch of ministry for Reeder Memorial Baptist Church,” Ashford explained.

"It’s very important. We are feeding people, doing something that’s a necessity," Oxner added.

French spoke with a recipient named Sarah. It was her first time visiting the food pantry. She heard about it from her sister.

"I just really appreciate them so much for them coming out to do this for us," she said.

Ashford said she feels called to serve.

"We pass out what we call gospel opportunities," she said. "It is such a blessing, a blessing with all capital letters."

"Anybody that needs help, just show up, we’ll feed ya," Oxner said.

Oxner said giving back just gives her so much joy.

"It just makes my heart feel good, that’s the only way I can explain it."

And the other volunteers feel the same way.

When volunteer Gloria McFarland was asked about how it makes her feel, she simply stated, "Wonderful, wonderful. I am delighted to be able to do that."

At Reeder Memorial Missions Place, these volunteers have the same mission.

According to Ashford, "To God be the glory, and that’s why we operate."

Reeder Memorial Missions Place has its first of three mobile food pantries on Monday, March 21st at 1 p.m. Ashford said people will start lining up at 11 a.m. Anyone can show up. No appointment is necessary! The food is coming straight from Second Harvest Food Bank.

They also have partnered with the Mecklenburg County Health Department. During the event, free COVID-19 testing kits will be passed out as well for people to take home.

VISIT THE PANTRY:

Reeder Memorial Missions Place provides food to individuals in Mecklenburg County by appointment and on an emergency basis.

PLEASE NOTE: Neither photo ID nor proof of income are required to be served.

Appointment Line: 704-802-9548

Pantry Hours:

Monday 10am-1pm

Tuesday 10am-1pm

Thursday 3pm - 5:30pm

*Hours subject to change due to holidays or inclement weather*

Donations are always welcome!

HOW YOU CAN HELP:

If you would like to volunteer, please contact Sherry Ashford, Missions Place Food Pantry Coordinator.

sashford@reederministries.org

704-398-2914

