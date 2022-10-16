Hunger walk | Charlotte residents come together to end hunger

Access to healthy food and clean water is a luxury some might take for granted. That’s why 44 years ago, Church World Service began the Charlotte Cop Hunger Walk.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Sunday, hundreds of people will come together on a mission to end hunger and increase resources for disaster relief.

It’s all part of the 44th annual Charlotte CROP Hunger Walk.

Access to healthy food and clean water is a luxury some might take for granted. That’s why 44 years ago, Church World Service began the Charlotte CROP Hunger Walk.

"People were really getting to experience the walk that it would take for families to walk to go get water," Jennie Henderson, co-chair of Charlotte Crop Hunger Walk said. "They would carry their baskets to go get water so it started out as a 10-mile walk.”

Now several years later the walk is much shorter but the impact continues to grow. Through a partnership with three local agencies including Crisis Assistance Ministries, Loaves and Fishes and Second Harvest Food Bank, the goal is to help with hunger and disaster relief impacting our neighbors.

"So the money we raise stays local and goes global so it’s a little bit of both so the money raised goes toward helping someone," Henderson said.

Organizers say these donated funds are coming at a crucial time when the need is great.

“Second Harvest Food Bank said they have a record number of food drives scheduled however the pounds of food getting donated is less," Henderson said. "So there are more people stepping up, but not as much is coming in.”

In addition to that local groups are on the ground in Florida and preparing to head to Puerto Rico as well in the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

"So we provide cleaning supply kits and hygiene kits for disaster areas," Henderson said. "And they’re also in Moldova helping with food and education pods for children.”

