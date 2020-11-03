CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man who created fun and engaging bedsheets for children in the hospitals is taking his product one step further.

Kevin Gatlin, the owner of Playtime Edventures, is now donating his bedsheets to juvenile detention centers all around North Carolina.

Gatlin's bedsheets have over 50 games and puzzles on them.

"My wife used to utilize the bed with our son, they would play board games they would do homework assignments it was the biggest piece of furniture in the room," Gatlin said.

Just recently, Gatlin visited the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center. The 48-bed maximum security is located in Greensboro, NC.

Gatlin said outside of the juvenile's individual pods, the center offers several services to help rehabilitate juveniles. But on the inside, the juvenile can only have a pencil and pad.

Juveniles are put into their individual pods at 7:30 p.m. and are scheduled to come out at 6:30 a.m.

“When we toured the pod I was immediately struck with a feeling of claustrophobia," Gatlin said. "No windows, no colors, cement walls, a metal door, a metal toilet, and a cement bed with a small mat to lay on."

The average stay for a juvenile is between 14 and 28 days.

"After creating our Playtime Therapy Bed Sheets for kids who were confined to their hospital beds, I realized they were just what the doctor ordered for kids confined to tiny pods in the Juvenile detention centers," Gatlin said. "Our Playtime Therapy Bed Sheets will brighten the pod."

Gatlin has donated 48 Playtime Therapy Bed Sheets to the Center.

