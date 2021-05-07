Charlotte police officer credited for saving the life a 15-year-old shooting victim

CMPD said their officer located a 15-year-old shooting victim who was heavily bleeding. The officer applied tourniquets to the victim while waiting for medic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer is credited for saving the life of a 15-year-old shooting victim.

According to the police department, the officer's attentive ear and swift response not only resulted in the arrest of two juveniles but also potentially saved the life of the 15-year-old juvenile victim who was shot multiple times by the suspects.

Police said the incident happened back on May 5 at around 10:30 p.m. CMPD said a third-shift North Tryon Officer heard gunshots being fired in the area of The Plaza.

According to CMPD, the officer immediately began canvassing the area for anyone injured. Moments later, the officer located a 15-year-old juvenile with gunshot wounds on the ground, heavily bleeding.

Police report that the officer applied tourniquets to the victim while waiting for Medic.

Other police officers began circulating the area looking for the shooter(s) and later observed a silver Ford Fusion leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.

NEWS RELEASE: 15-Year-Old’s Life Saved Within Seconds By North Tryon Officer



Read More Here: https://t.co/vZWorcWSV3 — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 7, 2021

Once officers found the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, four people in the vehicle jumped out of the car and ran from the scene of 6209 Countryside Drive. Officers were able to detain two occupant juveniles without incident, while two remained outstanding.

Following interviews with North Tryon Detectives, both juveniles were issued secure custody orders, transported to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff Office, Jail North, and were charged with attempted murder.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts