Life lessons: Charlotte area preschool incorporating philanthropy into curriculum

The students are learning working together can have a positive impact while raising money to donate to Make-A-Wish.

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — A Charlotte-area preschool is making sure its youngest students are learning more than just the ABCs. They’re putting a focus on philanthropy and teaching kids the importance of kindness.

Data shows early education is critical to a child’s development. The Learning Experience is ensuring that giving back is part of that education.

As they sit around a small arts and crafts table making friendship bracelets with pipe cleaners and beads, preschoolers at The Learning Experience in Mount Holly are learning more than just the letters or colors.

It’s a life lesson in giving. The students are learning that working together can have a positive impact. It’s a small part of the philanthropy curriculum worked into their everyday lives.

“It just helps them understand the concept of giving back to others and just understand empathy,” Courtney Hagaman with the preschool said.

In April, the preschool is making and selling artwork, holding special events and fundraising to donate money to Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“No matter how big or small you are, it’s the size of your heart that matters,” Hagaman said.

Making a difference in the community now and molding kids who will understand the value of helping others in the future.

