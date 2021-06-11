Charlotte radio station hosting 28-hour broadcast to benefit Salvation Army's Center of Hope

Last year they raise $10,000 for the facility and they're hoping to beat that number this year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Power 98 is in the middle of their annual 28-hour broadcast to raise money for Salvation Army's Center of Hope, Charlotte's largest homeless shelter for women and children.

Instead of being at the center this year, they're broadcasting live and spending the night at the radio station because of COVID-19.

"You all can still donate. You can pull up on us at where? 1520 South Boulevard or you can donate online. power98fm.com. There's no excuse really. We're calling out people," Power 98 said.

