Charlotte Rescue Mission partnering with 14 local organizations to distribute Thanksgiving meals to families in need

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Rescue Mission is partnering with 14 different local organizations to distribute Thanksgiving meals for an estimated 5,000 families in our community.

On November 19 and 20, over 500 donors donated boxes full of complete Thanksgiving meals to Rebound, Charlotte Rescue Mission's men's campus.

On Tuesday, the meals will be distributed to families in need through a partnership with 14 local organizations, including the YMCA of Greater Charlotte. The meals will be distributed next week to an estimated 5,000 families in our community. This represents 20,000 individuals who will enjoy a Thanksgiving meal in their homes.

“This is a beautiful example of how the Charlotte community loves and cares for its neighbors," Tony Marciano, president and CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission, said. "It's amazing to see how so many different parts of the city have come together to make sure our entire community has a complete Thanksgiving meal."

